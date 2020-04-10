Morocco’s Production Can Cover Vegetable Demand Until December 2020

The Ministry of Agriculture assures citizens that drought and the COVID-19 crisis will not stop the supply of vegetables to Moroccan markets.

Rabat – Morocco’s vegetable production can cover the national market’s demand until December 2020, revealed Moroccan Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch on Friday, April 10.

The country’s agricultural rotations allow for a steady supply of vegetables to the markets throughout the year, said Akhannouch.

Vegetable crops currently available on the market, such as tomatoes, onions, potatoes, carrots, zucchini, peppers, eggplants, turnips, and cucumbers, were harvested during the winter season. Their production will cover the consumers’ needs during April and May, which coincide with the Islamic month of Ramadan.

Starting in June, crops harvested during the spring season will enter the market to offer even more choice for consumers. The crops include beans, melons, and watermelons.

The Ministry of Agriculture’s program to boost the production of fruits and vegetables during spring, covering 85,000 hectares, is ongoing according to the pre-established schedule, according to Akhannouch. The program has so far achieved 65% of its projected results. It will ensure the availability of enough crops in the summer.

Meanwhile, the summer rotation program, covering 17,000 hectares, is set to launch in June. The program will cover the national demand of fruits and vegetables during autumn, until December 2020.

The rotation scheme allows the ministry to forecast any future market needs and adapt their production and supply strategies accordingly.

The program also takes into consideration the specificities of each of the country’s agricultural regions to reach optimal production and balance between supply and demand.

The ministry’s explanations come as Moroccans are living under exceptional circumstances due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The country’s lockdown, implemented on March 20, has caused citizens to worry about the continuity of essential goods’ supply to Moroccan markets.

The exceptional measures taken to curb the coronavirus pandemic do not affect the supply, assured the Moroccan government on several occasions. Export, transport, and sales operations continue regularly, except for the implementation of additional safety measures to protect the workers from COVID-19.

The government has also assigned the Interministerial Committee in Charge of Monitoring Supply, Prices, and Quality Control Operations to perform regular checks in Moroccan markets.

The committee releases weekly reports on the market situation and intervenes to deal with fraud, monopoly, speculation, and price manipulation.