Head of Government Lockdown Lifting to Follow ‘Well-Studied’ Strategy

Morocco is still brainstorming the best strategy to lift the nationwide lockdown after the COVID-19 crisis eases its grip on the country.

Rabat – The spread of COVID-19 ultimately determines when Morocco will lift its state of emergency, but the country will follow a “special, well-studied strategy” when easing lockdown measures, said Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani.

El Othmani made the statement today, April 21, during a meeting at the House of Councilors to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Moroccan government and all decision-makers are studying the optimal method of lifting the lockdown while considering several possible scenarios, said the head of government.

El Othmani said it is highly possible that lifting the lockdown will take place gradually and initially occur at a local or regional level.

The government will announce the details of the lockdown lift and the post-COVID-19 strategy when the time is right and after consultation with all the concerned sectors, he continued.

“We welcome all opinions and we will follow a communication plan,” he said.

The COVID-19 situation in Morocco is currently under control, El Othmani assured. However, it is necessary that citizens maintain social distancing and respect the confinement measure.

“We reject false reassurance and we call on all citizens to continue to adhere to quarantine … to spare our country the worst, given that the battle against the coronavirus is still ongoing and requires great vigilance and conscious awareness by everyone,” the senior official said.

Moroccans should only leave their homes for extreme necessities, he stressed, explaining that having a special movement permit does not give its holder the right to go out every day.

El Othmani explained that Morocco has proactively implemented over 400 precautionary measures that have significantly reduced the impact of the pandemic on the Moroccan economy and society.

At the end of his speech, El Othmani thanked Moroccan citizens for their solidarity in the face of the crisis and reassured that the government puts citizens’ safety above all priorities.