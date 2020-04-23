Morocco’s Consulate General Identifies 646 Stranded Moroccans in Paris

The government estimated the total number of Moroccan tourists stranded across the globe at 21,000.

Rabat – Consul General of Morocco in Paris Mustapha El Bouazzaoui said that the five consulates in Paris identified 646 stranded Moroccan in the city as of April 22 at 11 a.m.

He told Moroccan television channel 2M that the stranded tourists’ circumstances differ from one case to another.

“Some have settled with their families, while others have found themselves in this exceptional situation, homeless and without means. This is when the consulate reacted,” he said.

El Bouazzaoui said the Moroccan consulates in the region are deploying all resources and taking action, accounting for the particular situation of each group.

“We managed to put some people in hotels, while others, who came to France for medical reasons, were lodged in apart-hotels,” he explained.

The consul said that people in need receive financial aid, while people who require medication receive the necessary treatment “despite the difficulties linked to the obligation to present a prescription to pharmacies.”

The official took the opportunity during his statements to 2M to congratulate and appreciate the help of France’s doctors of Moroccan origin for their “exemplary patriotism by making themselves available to their compatriots in these difficult times.”

The consul acknowledged that the situation of stranded tourists has been difficult, but he expressed satisfaction with how people have become understanding the gravity of the situation and “the need to participate in the general effort to get through this crisis.”

He said that people are proud of the efforts that Morocco is making to stem the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For our part, we are in constant contact with them to listen and understand their needs. It is a form of psychological support,” he explained.

The consul explained that stranded tourists were able to extend their visas.

The official vowed that Morocco will repatriate its citizens after all necessary procedures and conditions are met.

He said that the process of repatriation has been a challenge for all countries across the world.

Eching the recent statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, El Bouazzaoui said that authorities will schedule and commence management of repatriation procedures after all the necessary measures and precautions “take place in compliance with strict health protocols to protect the health of everyone.”

He said repatriation will take into account the urgency of each situation.

He explained that during the holy month of Ramadan, which is an exceptional month for Moroccans and Muslims, the consulate’s services plan to “make large purchases of food” and necessary items to make them available to people in this situation.

France, according to French media, will celebrate the first day of Ramadan on April 24.

