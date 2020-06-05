Morocco Gives Out ‘Health Kits’ to Children in Social Protection Centers

The initiative is part of the Ministry of Solidarity’s plan to shelter the most vulnerable from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Solidarity is distributing nearly 4,300 “health kits” to children in social protection centers to help reduce the chances of contracting COVID-19, the ministry said in a press release.

The distribution operation, organized in partnership with UNICEF, began on June 5 and will benefit 1,196 girls and 3,103 boys living in 123 children protection centers in 44 cities across the country.

The initiative is part of the Ministry of Solidarity’s action plan to protect people living in precarious situations from the COVID-19 pandemic. The ministry developed the action plan in April.

While it did not specify the contents of the “health kits,” the ministry explained that the kits would allow children to follow precautionary practices to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

The initiative also aims to raise awareness about the importance of adopting new behaviors in order to combat the pandemic, especially as Morocco nears the end of its lockdown, scheduled for June 10.

Morocco’s National Mutual Aid Foundation, the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Moroccan Hassania Association of Scouts have also contributed to the initiative.

The Ministry of Solidarity’s action plan to protect precarious populations amid the COVID-19 pandemic includes initiatives to support the homeless and provide psychological and support for children in social protection institutions.

On May 5, Morocco’s Minister of Solidarity Jamila El Moussali said Morocco has conducted the largest shelter operation for homeless people in its history. The minister revealed that her department has helped accommodate 6,324 homeless people and assisted 2,060 others in reuniting with their families since the start of the pandemic.

The action plan also includes the establishment of a monitoring system to ensure children in vulnerable situations have access to remote education. The system includes 78 local facilities, 70 teams in charge of social assistance, and more than 300 professionals specialized in children education.