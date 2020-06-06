Morocco Confirms 61 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 New Recoveries

Morocco’s recovery rate currently stands at 89.5%, with 646 active COVID-19 cases remaining in the country.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 61 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 8,132 as of 10 a.m. on June 6.

The ministry announced 10 new recoveries, bringing Morocco’s total recoveries to 7,278. The country’s recovery rate stands at 89.5%. The figure exceeds the global recovery rate of 49%.

The ministry reported no new coronavirus-related deaths this morning. The death toll continues to stand at 208 and the fatality rate remains 2.6%. Morocco’s fatality rate is below the global average of 5.8%.

In recent days, the number of new recoveries in Morocco has often exceeded the number of new detected cases, steadily decreasing the number of active COVID-19 cases, which currently stands at 646.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 33.76% of the country’s total cases and 17.65% respectively.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14.38%) and Fez-Meknes (12.52%) regions have similarly high numbers, followed by the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (8.87%), Draa-Tafilalet (7.21%) and Oriental regions (2.39%).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.48%), Souss-Massa (1.09%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.55%), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06%), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.06%) continue to show none or very few new cases in their daily case count.

Between 4 p.m. on June 5 and 10 a.m. on June 6, Moroccan laboratories conducted 9,315 tests for COVID-19, including 9,254 that came back negative.

Morocco aims to perform nearly 1.8 million COVID-19 tests by the end of July or the start of August. To do so, Moroccan laboratories are set to exceed a daily average of 20,000 tests.

Since February, Moroccan laboratories performed 284,664 COVID-19 tests, including 276,532 that came back negative.