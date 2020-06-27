Students and test center facilitators will be required to adhere to strict preventative measures in an effort to prevent the risk of COVID-19 infections.

Rabat – As students in Morocco prepare for their upcoming baccalaureate exams, the country’s facilitating officials stress test center safety against COVID-19.

Morocco’s minister of national education, vocational training, higher education, and scientific research, Saaid Amzazi, made visits to various test centers to reassure students and their families of the enhanced security and public health precautions being taken within testing centers.

In addition to directing his efforts toward baccalaureate exam candidates, Amzazi said, “This visit is a way of thanking and encouraging all of these actors [to respect strict sanitary measures during the coming exams].”

The minister’s visits spanned the region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, covering Sidi-Silmane, Sidi Yahya El Gharb, and Sidi Kacem. He also visited the municipalities of Mechra Bel Ksiri and Lalla Mimouna.

In order to ensure the protection of students during the exams, all candidates, proctors, and relevant facilitators will be required to adhere to strict preventative measures. The centers will provide protective face masks and sterilized equipment.

Additionally, the government mobilized large venues such as amphitheaters to use as test centers in order to allow for social distancing.

Morocco took swift action toward adjusting the education system to meet social distancing needs amid the country’s COVID-19 lockdown. The country has made significant efforts toward maintaining the potential for students to qualify for their diplomas.

“Morocco stood out during this exceptional period by organizing the baccalaureate exam, when other countries canceled or postponed it,” said Mohamed Adderdour, director of the Regional Academy of Education and Training (AREF).

Adderdour highlighted the numerous measures and initiatives put in place over the previous months to allow for the exams to run smoothly.

More than 60,000 students are registered to take the baccalaureate exams scheduled between July 3 and 7. Students will be able to access the results of their exams on July 15.