Morocco Records 196 New COVID-19 Cases, 50 Recoveries, 3 Deaths

Since June 5, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country steadily increased, climbing from 595 to 3,234.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has announced 196 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the country’s total case count to 12,248 as of 10 a.m. on June 29.

The ministry also confirmed 50 new recoveries from COVID-19 and three new deaths. The total number of recoveries has now reached 8,790, while the coronavirus-related death toll stands at 224.

The new figures reduced Morocco’s COVID-19 recovery rate to 71.8%. Meanwhile, the country’s fatality rate stands at 1.8%.

Morocco currently counts 3,234 active COVID-19 cases. The number of active cases in the country steadily increased in the past few weeks after it dipped as low as 595 on June 5.

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco, with 27.59% of the country’s case count, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (17.92%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (16.95%), Marrakech-Safi (15.64%), and Fez-Meknes (10.03%).

The Draa-Tafilalet (4.78%), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (3.73%), Oriental (1.67%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.24%), Souss-Massa (0.74%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.61%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.09%) regions have all recorded lower numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Between 6 p.m. on June 28 and 10 a.m. on June 29, Moroccan laboratories conducted 4,524 tests for COVID-19, including 4,328 that came back negative.

Since February, Moroccan health authorities have performed a total of 650,719 COVID-19 tests, of which 638,471 yielded negative results.

Morocco is currently in its second phase of easing lockdown measures.

The first phase, from June 11-24, introduced a geographical division of Moroccan regions into two zones based on their epidemiological situations.

Residents of Zone 1 had the right to leave their homes without special authorization. Several businesses were also allowed to resume in the first zone.

Meanwhile, residents of Zone 2 had to continue to self-isolate in their homes and only go outside for work, essential grocery shopping, or medical emergencies.

On June 25, the second phase began and the vast majority of Moroccan prefectures and provinces integrated into Zone 1. The second phase of lifting the lockdown introduced more eased measures, including the resumption of businesses such as restaurants, cafes, and hotels, and domestic travel.