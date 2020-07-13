Air Arabia Maroc Launches Special International Flights Program

The schedule includes 23 destinations and will be adjusted according to demand, the company said.

Rabat – Low cost airline Air Arabia Maroc has launched its special international flights program in line with Morocco’s decision to reopen borders for Moroccans, foreign residents, and their families starting July 15.

The program’s schedule includes 23 routes, vowing more adjustments according to demand.

The airline’s program includes departures from Casablanca to destinations in several countries, including Brussels (Belgium); Barcelona (Spain); Montpellier and Toulouse in France; Pisa, Venice, Milan-Bergamo, Catania, Turin-Cuneo, and Naples (Italy); Basel-Mulhouse (Germany); Istanbul (Turkey); and Tunis (Tunisia).

Departures from Fez will serve nine destinations, including Amsterdam (the Netherlands); Brussels; Barcelona; and Paris, Lyon, Montpellier, Strasbourg, Toulouse, and Bordeaux (France).

Air Arabia Maroc departures from Nador will serve the destinations of Amsterdam, Brussels, Barcelona, Cologne (Germany), Palma de Mallorca (Spain), and Montpellier.

Departures from Tangier will serve destinations including Amsterdam; Brussels; London (UK); Madrid, Malaga, and Barcelona; and Lyon and Paris (France).

The company recalled that it started selling flight tickets on July 10 at 3:30 p.m.

“Air Arabia Maroc customers who wish to book a flight will be able to contact all sales channels of the airline,” including the company’s website and call center.

The company warned that wearing a mask remains compulsory on all of its flights.

The airline also said it carries out temperature controls at the start of each flight.

Read Also: Royal Air Maroc to Serve 23 International Destinations Starting July 15

“Customers must comply with the conditions and requirements of the country of departure and destination. We invite our customers to be well informed on the conditions of eligibility established by the government.”

During the announcement of the selective reopening of borders, Morocco’s government warned that Moroccans and foreign residents wishing to return home must undergo and secure the results of PCR and serological testing within 48 hours before boarding.

Morocco’s flag carrier Royal Air Maroc also published its exceptional flight program to assist foreign residents living in Morocco and Moroccans wishing to return home.

RAM’s destinations include France, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Tunisia, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Canada, and the US. Ferries will also resume between Morocco and the ports of Sete, France and Genoa, Italy.