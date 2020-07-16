Royal Air Maroc to Launch More Special Flights for Moroccan Diaspora

RAM promised to mobilize more planes to allow Moroccan students in Europe and MREs to return to the country to visit their families.

Rabat – Morocco’s flag carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) has promised to launch more flights to help Moroccan diaspora, known as MREs, stranded citizens, and students return to Morocco.

CEO of RAM Abdelhamid Addou expressed satisfaction with the government’s decision to reopen borders for Moroccans residing abroad, non-Moroccan residents, and the families of both groups.

He said on Wednesday that the company mobilized all its resources to enable the success of the “exceptional program of its special flights to and from Morocco.”

Despite backlash about the price of the airfares, Addou argued that there is high demand from the Moroccan diaspora to book tickets for Morocco for the summer holidays.

He said the high demand testifies the “success of the operation, which has just been launched.”

Morocco reopened the borders for Moroccans and foreign residents living in Morocco and their families on July 15 as part of its lockdown easing measures.

Some diaspora and residents, especially those in Canada and the US expressed concerns about the issue of PC results and how it is impossible to obtain the testing results within 48 hours.

As a condition to board the special flights, the government stressed that passengers should have PCR and serological test results. The test should be done within 48 hours before the flight.

Addou said the issues linked to the test “have been overcome,” without providing more details.

He emphasized the importance of mobilizing more planes to allow Moroccan students who are studying in Europe and MREs to return to the country to visit their families and relatives.

He also recalled Morocco’s decision to allow returnees to quarantine at home. Previously, the government allocated establishments and hotels for confining returnees for nine days upon their return to determine whether they are a virus carrier.

Addou vowed that the company is taking all necessary preventive measures to ensure safety of customers.

RAM’s first special flight departed from Mohammed V airport in Casablanca to Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris on Wednesday, carrying Moroccan members of diaspora, foreign residents living in Morocco, stranded tourists, as well as Moroccan students.