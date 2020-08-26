Transavia Adds Rotterdam-Fez Flights to Summer 2021 Schedule

Transavia highlighted the old city and the University of al-Qarawiyyin as two of Fez’s top attractions.

Rabat – Morocco is set to become a top summer destination in 2021 for Transavia passengers. The Dutch low-cost airline has announced that Rotterdam-Fez flights will operate during the summer 2021 season.

Rotterdam-Fez flights were already available for the 2020-2021 winter season, but the route is a new addition to Transavia’s summer schedule.

Transavia’s summer schedule serving 73 destinations begins on April 1, 2021, and runs until October 31.

Tickets for the summer routes went live on Tuesday, according to Dutch travel magazine TravelPro. One-way tickets between Rotterdam and Fez currently start at €49.

Transavia’s decision to announce its summer 2021 schedule early aims to give passengers who have vouchers or want to rebook a trip more options to plan.

Meanwhile, winter flights between the Fez-Sais Airport and the Hague Airport in Rotterdam will begin on November 4, according to Luchtvaart.

Other winter destinations include the Moroccan cities of Al Hoceima and Nador, along with Madeira, Dubai, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, La Palma, and Lanzarote.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Transavia stressed to flyers that a country’s decision to tighten restrictions may result in adjustments to the flight schedule. In the event of cancellations or changes, Transavia passengers will be able to rebook their trip or opt for a refund.

Promoting the Rotterdam-Fez flights, Transavia spotlighted some of the Moroccan city’s top attractions, including the sprawling medina (old city), Bab Bou Jeloud, souks (traditional markets), tanneries, and the University of al-Qarawiyyin, the oldest university in the world.

Fez’s ancient medina is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, but not the only highlight of Morocco’s third-largest city. Transavia listed the Dar el Makhzen royal palace, the Jnan Sbil garden, and luxurious hammams as assets of the newer part of the city, known as Fez Jadida.

Transavia has expanded its routes to Morocco in recent years. In November 2019, the low-cost carrier launched a direct air service between Paris-Orly Airport and Ouarzazate, south-central Morocco. The new flight brought the number of destinations Transavia serves in Morocco to 11.