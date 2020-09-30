Sevilla FC Puts Morocco’s Atlas Lion Oussama Idrissi on Wishlist

Spanish club and Europa League winner Sevilla FC has expressed interest in recruiting Moroccan Atlas Lion Oussama Idrissi, Spanish media reported on Tuesday.

Spanish reports suggest that Sevilla FC would like to add the Moroccan striker to their squad in the 2020-2021 season.

Oussama Idrissi currently plays for Dutch club AZ Alkmaar and his contract extends until June 2022.

The Moroccan player’s current market value is €12 million, according to Transfermarkt.

If Idrissi joins the squad of Sevilla FC, he would be the third Atlas Lion and fourth Moroccan to play on the team.

Idrissi would join the Moroccan national team’s striker, Youssef En-Nesyri, and goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou. He would also play alongside Spanish-Moroccan forward Munir El Haddadi who had initially chosen to play for Spain, but later expressed his wishes to play for the Atlas Lions.

Sevilla FC’s interest in Oussama Idrissi could come not only from the striker’s skills, but also the performance of his fellow Moroccans already playing for the club, which recently earned the team a Europa League title.

Born in February 1996, Idrissi is one of the most promising players in the Dutch league Eredivisie.

The 24-year-old striker began his professional career in 2016 with modest Dutch club FC Groningen. In 2018, he transferred to AZ Alkmaar in a €2 million deal. Since Idrissi joined his current club, his market value has increased sixfold thanks to his remarkable performance.

In his first season with AZ Alkmaar, 2018-2019, Oussama Idrissi scored 14 goals and made eight assists in 39 games played.

In 2019-2020, Idrissi’s performance further improved. He scored 17 goals and made 10 assists in 42 games.

Holding dual citizenship, Oussama Idrissi represented the Netherlands in his youth. He played 29 games and scored seven goals for the Dutch U16, U17, U20, and U21 national teams.

However, in 2019, the young player switched his athletic allegiance to Morocco. On March 22, 2019, Idrissi made his debut with the Atlas Lions in a game against Malawi.

The striker has so far participated in two games with the Moroccan national team and is expected to be among the players that coach Vahid Halilhodzic will summon for the upcoming friendly games in October.