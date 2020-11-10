Morocco’s Police Seize 2.32 Tonnes of Cannabis Resin in Asilah

Spread the love

Meknes – Morocco’s police seized on Tuesday morning more than 2 tonnes of cannabis resin in Asilah, near Tangier.

Authorities also arrested a 43-year-old man for his alleged links with a criminal network active in drug trafficking, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

#أمن_أصيلة..إجهاض عملية للتهريب الدولي للمخدرات وحجز طنين و320 كيلوغراما من مخدر الشيرا pic.twitter.com/FqY94b7pMb — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) November 10, 2020

An operation in Asilah’s Khondkiyyin neighborhood enabled police to arrest the suspect while he was unloading drugs from an all-terrain vehicle to a warehouse. A search allowed security services to seize 66 packages containing 2.32 tonnes of cannabis resin intended for traffic via maritime routes, DGSN added.

Police put the suspect in custody for an investigation. The prosecutor will aim to identify all the ramifications of the case, as well as potential accomplices.

Tuesday’s operation is part of DGSN’s intensified efforts against drug trafficking, including the trafficking of psychotropic drugs.

One recent operation took place on October 12. Police in Errachidia, eastern Morocco, seized one tonne of cannabis resin and arrested two suspects allegedly involved in international drug trafficking.

Security services in the city of Laayoune apprehended on October 9 a 53-year-old man for his suspected links to a drug trafficking network and seized 959 kilograms of cannabis resin.

An earlier intervention by security services led to the seizure of 4,260 Rivotril-type psychotropic pills on October 4 in the city of Casablanca.

Another operation against drug trafficking took place on September 22 when Morocco’s police seized 1.992 tonnes of cannabis resin in the same city.

According to DGSN’s annual report, Morocco’s security services seized 179,657 tonnes of cannabis and its derivatives in 2019.