US Startup to Build 900 MW Wind Park in Morocco’s Dakhla

Rabat – US start-up Soluna technologies AM WIND plans to build a 900 megawatts wind farm in Dakhla, southern Morocco.

The park will cover an area of 11,313 hectares to supply services dedicated to blockchain technologies with an initial investment of MAD 15 billion.

HARMATTAN program of Soluna technologies and AM WIND worked on the farm design for three years.

The company expects the completion of the program in Dakhla to take six years.

Speaking during a webinar on the project, Soluna Technologies CEO John Belizaire said that the project will produce computational capacities to power the international network blockchain.

The CEO said that the project has the potential to generate more than 400 direct, highly skilled jobs.

“The startup plans to set up a local center of excellence developing expertise in blockchain technology accessible to a growing global market,” he said.

Belizaire added the data centers will also provide computing capacity to global Blockchain networks.

“This technology is now adopted by some of the largest financial institutions in the world, including JP Morgan Chase, PayPal, Goldman Sachs, Square, CME, Intercontinental Exchange,” he explained.

He said Soluna is also committed to invest 1% of the project’s revenue in local development initiatives. The goal of the investment is to foster education, vocational training, entrepreneurship and health programs in the region, Belizaire argued.

According to Souluna Technologies, the Harmattan wind project will allow Morocco to promote the development of its blockchain and finance sectors, in addition to becoming a real technology hub.

The project, which will require an overall investment of $2.5 billion, has the potential to create more than 400 jobs.

The project is also part of Morocco’s approach to promote the resources of the southern provinces, the Souluna Technologies added.

“This zone, which abounds in resources and potentialities on land as at sea, will serve as a bridge and hyphen between Morocco and its African depth,” he said.