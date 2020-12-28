Official Delegation from Morocco to Arrive in Israel Today

The delegation will hold talks with the Israeli government to advance the rapprochement officialized by the Moroccan and Israeli governments.

Rabat – An official delegation from the Moroccan government is set to arrive in Israel on Monday, December 28.

A Moroccan diplomatic source told Israeli media i24NEWS the delegation is set to arrive in Israel to continue talks on the rapprochement between Rabat and Tel Aviv.

The news comes days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and King Mohammed VI agreed that a Moroccan delegation will visit Israel to “advance it all.”

Netanyahu announced the news in a video on Twitter last Saturday.

The prime minister also invited King Mohammed VI to visit Israel during his phone call with the monarch last week.

The call followed the official visit of Israel’s Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat to Morocco last Tuesday to meet with King Mohammed VI.

Ben-Shabbat led the Israel delegation to Morocco last week along with US Adviser Jared Kushner.

During the visit, Israel and Morocco officialized the decision to establish full contact and bilateral cooperation.

The US, Morocco, and Israel also signed a joint declaration, in which the three countries committed to abide by all agreement provisions.

The declaration acknowledges Morocco’s role in ensuring stability in the region and recalls Morocco’s attachment with its Jewish communities across the world, including Israel

Through the declaration, Morocco and Israel also confirmed their intention to grant authorizations for direct flights between the countries.

Direct flights between Rabat and Tel Aviv will begin in two to three months, according to Morocco’s Minister of Tourism Nadia Fettah Alaoui.

Israeli and Moroccan airlines will operate the air routes.

Under the declaration, Israel and Morocco will also promote innovative bilateral economic cooperation in the fields of finance and technology.