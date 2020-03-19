COVID-19 Head of Government Applauds Behavior of Citizens

In an unprecedented show of discipline and patriotism, millions of Moroccans are following the health recommendations against COVID-19 and self-isolating.

Rabat – Morocco’s Head of Government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, applauded the positive action of Moroccans across the Kingdom amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The reaction of the Moroccan people “reflects [their] pureness and greatness… and gives us great hope to overcome this difficult phase… with optimism and positivity,” said El Othmani.

The Head of Government made the statement during the weekly ministerial council meeting, on Thursday, March 19, in Rabat.

During the meeting, the government discussed the spread of COVID-19 in Morocco and the measures to keep it under control.

Morocco has witnessed an unprecedented national mobilization, commended El Othmani, thanking all Moroccans who are making efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Though the outbreak in Morocco remains in its first phase, under 500 confirmed cases, it is impossible to predict what could happen in the coming days and weeks, especially after the diagnosis of the first locally-infected patients on March 18, El Othmani warned.

The uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 situation developments urges Moroccans to take precautionary measures that are “serious and necessary to protect the health of all,” the Head of Government added.

Citizens should remain home and only leave if necessary, urged El Othmani, citing work, medical supplies, and essential goods as the only reasons to go outside.

“If not for these three things, please stay at home,” he continued.

As long as the behavior of citizens remains exemplary, the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic will be successful, assured El Othmani.

“We hope that everyone will adhere to other individual precautionary measures, such as washing hands regularly and cleaning chairs, tables, windows, and door handles, because they can all be means of transmitting the virus,” he recommended.

Moroccans should also stay away from individuals showing symptoms like coughing, sneezing, or a fever, especially on public transportation, stressed El Othmani.

The comments from the Head of Government come amid several campaigns on social media, television, and in the streets, urging Moroccans to self-isolate to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The campaigns received unprecedented responsiveness from citizens, as proven by the empty streets in several Moroccan cities.

As of March 19, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 61, including two deaths and two recoveries.