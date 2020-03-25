Allo 300: Interior Ministry, Armed Forces Launch New COVID-19 Hotline

The new platform joins two COVID-19 hotlines of the Ministry of Health, “Allo Yakada” and “Allo SAMU 141.”

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of the Interior and the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) launched on March 25 a new hotline, “Allo 300,” to respond to health concerns and complaints during the coronavirus crisis.

Allo 300 operates 24/7 with a specialized team to answer Moroccans’ questions regarding COVID-19, receive their complaints, and direct them to the competent services as needed.

King Mohammed VI mobilized FAR on March 23 to strengthen Morocco’s medical infrastructure dedicated to the response to and management of the pandemic.

The “Allo SAMU” emergency service is exclusively for people with difficulty breathing, a fever, or a cough. Call centers will give callers advice and quick assistance in case of emergencies.

Meanwhile, the “Allo Yakada” service provides information and general recommendations on COVID-19, advice for travelers, and information on the current health situation in Morocco.

Both tools have an automatic call distributor to reduce the waiting time. They are also available 24/7 to respond to citizens’ inquiries.