Morocco Confirms 2 More COVID-19 Fatalities, Death Toll Rises to 29

There have been three new fatalities due to COVID-19 since yesterday.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed two more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 29 as of 1 p.m. March 30.

The two deaths are in addition to one fatality that the ministry announced this morning.

In its battle to combat COVID-19, Morocco recorded a significant increase of cases in the last few days for a total of 516 cases.

With the total number at more than 500, Morocco has entered the second phase of the virus outbreak.

Fourteen people have recovered from the virus, while 1,920 suspected cases tested negative to date.

At the regional level, the Casablanca-Settat region remains the most infected with 149 cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi with 94 infections.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra and Fez-Meknes regions have 86 and 88 cases, respectively.

Oriental region has 21 cases, while Souss-Massa has 15 cases.

Draa-Tafilalet has eight cases, while Tetouan-Tangier-Al Hoceima region has 37 cases.

Guelmim-Oued Noun has only one case, with Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab reporting no COVID-19 cases.

Morocco recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 2.

Morocco intensified measures to contain the spread of the virus on March 13, before the case count had even reached the double digits, by suspending school.

Morocco then declared a state of emergency on March 19 to limit citizens’ movement amid the outbreak.

The state of health emergency came into effect the following day.