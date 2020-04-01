Moroccan Authorities to Disinfect Fishing Boats in Al Hoceima Port

The Provincial Council of Al Hoceima will conduct weekly disinfections on all operational boats in its port, in response to the COVID-19 crisis

Rabat – Morocco’s Mediterranean Sea Fishing Chamber (CPMM) decided on March 30 to organize a vast disinfection operation of fishing boats at the port of the northern city of Al Hoceima, amid mounting fears of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

CPMM launched the initiative in coordination with the Ministry of Maritime Fisheries (MPM) of Al Hoceima.

The port of Al Hoceima hosts over 54 boats, and such a large number could provide a fertile spot for COVID-19 to spread among seamen and fishmongers.

CPMM Vice President Mounir Derraz told Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) that the operation joins Morocco’s preventive measures and efforts in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

CPMM and MPM came to an agreement with the Provincial Council of Al Hoceima to disinfect any boats that are operative in the port every Friday, which should range from 15 to 20 boats in a given week.

The Provincial Council of Al Hoceima will conduct the weekly disinfection sessions.

The two parties also organized a campaign to inform seamen and shipowners about COVID-19, and to raise awareness about necessary preventive measures and sanitary rules to adopt, especially frequent hand washing and boat cleaning.

Meanwhile, the National Fisheries Office (ONP) will be responsible for cleaning commercial fish crates.

The disinfecting operation aims to provide sea workers with safe working conditions and preserve their health, said the MPM delegate of Al Hoceima, Abdelmalek El Houari.

Six fishing boats entered the port of Al Hoceima on Sunday, March 26, carrying 33 fishermen. The boats have been disinfected and the sea workers were subjected to COVID-19 tests. The workers were then asked to remain in their houses voluntarily.

Morocco has commenced several disinfecting operations in public spaces since declaring a state of emergency on March 19, and suspending risky operations including most public transport.

The tram operator in Casablanca, RATP Dev, announced that it has implemented hygiene measures and awareness-raising campaigns, including disinfecting equipment and supplies at tram stations throughout each day, especially entry and exit gates and ticket machines.

Cleaners are also applying measures in courts, prefectures, and public offices.

Rabat recently allocated MAD 20 million ($2 million) to purchase cleaning and disinfectant products.