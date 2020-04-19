FRS Transported 40,000 Tons of Goods Between Morocco, Spain in 4 Weeks

Three of the FRS ships connecting Morocco andSpain, carry out the shipping of goods through seven departures per day.

Rabat – Shipping company FRS transported no less than 40,000 tons of goods between Tangier Med Port and Algeciras, Spain in the past four weeks.

Moroccan television channel 2M quoted a statement from the FRS, emphasizing that the company is mobilizing three of its seven ships to operate cargo shipment through seven departures on a daily basis.

The rotations seek to ensure the flow of cargo between the two countries.

FRS kept the Tangier Med-Algeciras route operational since Morocco entered a state of health emergency on March 20.

The company reassured that it applies all health and safety measures aboard its ships, emphasizing that it ensures all crew members and personnel work in appropriate conditions.

The statement added that the company is taking all security measures into account, including the regular monitoring of employees’ temperatures and the systematic disinfection of trucks.

Morocco’s government has consistently reassured that export operations of Moroccan agricultural and fisheries products continue to run normally, despite the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement on April 17, the Ministry of Agriculture said that vegetable exports between January 1 and April 14 reached a volume of approximately 876,000 tons, a 3% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

The ministry added that red fruits exports grew by 27% between 2019 and 2020, with the export volume reaching nearly 68,400 tons between January 1 and April 14 of this year.

The statement also highlighted that the Ministry of Agriculture is taking all hygienic measures into account by reinforcing hygiene systems in packaging and processing facilities. The measures also include disinfecting the premises and means of transport, controlling employees’ temperature, providing staff with protective equipment, and respecting safe distances between personnel.