COVID-19: Morocco’s CNSS Launches Portal to Receive April Requests for Stipends

The operation is part of Morocco’s solidarity campaign to assist people whose payments have been suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Rabat – The National Social Security Fund (CNSS) launched a new version of COVID-19.cnss.ma portal on April 28 to allow its affiliated companies to declare stipend requests for employees whose payments are suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new website takes into account the provisions of decree 2-20-331 that the government council adopted on Friday, April 24.

A statement from CNSS, said the law defines the eligibility criteria for companies allowed to benefit from support measures.

The CNSS said employers must totally suspend activity following an administrative decision taken because of the COVID-19 or have suffered a net drop in turnover (turnover) of at least 50% for April, May, and June 2020 compared to the corresponding months of the 2019 financial year.

The number of employees at a company that suffer payment suspension should not exceed 500 staff members.

The CNSS said that when the number of employees who suffer suspension of their activities exceeds 500, a commission established will study any requests from employers concerned.

The provisions of the decree allow government authorities to decide whether a company is able to regain its activities in specific sectors.

Authorities decide if employers operating in these sectors or sub-sectors are not considered to be in a difficult situation and should not benefit from the accompanying measures, except in exceptional cases.

The CNSS recalled that the Economic Watch Committee (CVE) has provided for the flat-rate allowance, allocated to employees declared in February 2020 and on partial or total work suspension during the COVID-19 crisis, in accordance with the duration of sick leave declared by the employer.

The CNSS also released a video tutorial to help employers with the new procedure.

Previously declared employees already received stipends for the month of March starting April 6.

A total of 113,000 companies declared a temporary work suspension on March 15 due to measures to contain the COVID-19 crisis, Minister of Employment Mohamed Amekraz said.

The stipends are sponsored by the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-10 that King Mohammed VI called for on March 15.

The special fund also helps Morocco to provide informal sectors workers with a stipend through a recently developed program. Informal workers who hold the National Medical Assistance Program (RAMED) can also benefit from the monthly stipends.

The fund also provides assistance to people who do not have social insurance like CNSS or RAMED.