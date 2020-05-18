Morocco Arrests 3 Suspects, Policeman for International Drug Trafficking

The police officer will face charges, including breach of professional secrecy for money.

Moroccan police in Tangier arrested four people, including a police officer working for the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) for their suspected involvement in international drug trafficking on Sunday, May 17.

A statement from the DGST explained the police officer had been covering up the other suspects’ criminal activities and “breaching professional secrecy” in exchange for money.

Investigators have linked the DGST officer and the three other suspects to the cocaine trafficking operation police busted at the Tangier-Med port on May 11.

Police arrested a truck driver and seized more than 25.5 kilograms of pure cocaine.

“According to initial investigations, the three suspects were linked to international drug trafficking networks … while benefiting from the complicity of the arrested police officer,” DGST said in its press release.

The statement said police put the suspects, including the officer, into custody for further investigation led by the national brigade of the judicial police and to arrest possible accomplices.

The operation is part of DGST’s efforts, in coordination with all security units in the country, to fight drug trafficking.

In 2019, Morocco seized 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, according to the annual report of the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

The police also seized 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives.

The number represents an increase of 127 tons compared to the previous year.

In addition to cannabis and cocaine, police also seized 7,196 kilograms of heroin and 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets, including 974,983 ecstasy tablets imported from Europe.