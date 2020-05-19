Morocco's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 7,000, Recovery Rate Hits 55.5%

Health authorities detected the majority of the new cases in four different virus hotspots in Casablanca.

Rabat – Morocco’s total COVID-19 cases have surpassed 7,000, the Ministry of Health announced during its 4 p.m. press briefing on May 19. With 71 new infections in the past 24 hours, the country’s case count has reached 7,023.

The ministry also reported 143 recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 3,901 and lifting the recovery rate to 55.5%.

Moroccan health authorities confirmed one new death related to COVID-19 earlier today, the first since Saturday, May 16. The country’s death toll is 193 and the fatality rate is 2.7%.

Daily monitoring of people who made contact with COVID-19 patients continues to help detect the majority of new cases. In the past 24 hours, 59 people, or 84% of the new cases, tested positive for the coronavirus while under monitoring.

Moroccan laboratories continue to ramp up their COVID-19 testing frequency, which currently stands at nearly 5,000 tests per day. In the past 24 hours, Moroccan health experts performed 4,831 tests, including 4,760 that came back negative.

Since February, Moroccan laboratories have performed 100,367 tests on suspected COVID-19 patients, of which 93,344 yielded negative results.

Health authorities detected the majority of the new cases in four different virus hotspots in Casablanca, while the remaining cases were reported in the regions of Marrakech-Safi, Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, Fez-Meknes, and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra.

Morocco’s seven other regions did not report any new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in Morocco, with 30.19% of the country’s total case count, followed by Marrakech-Safi (18.43%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (13.83%), Fez-Meknes (13.67%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.61%), and Draa-Tafilalet (8.34%).

The remaining regions have relatively low case counts, ranging between 0.03% in Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab and 2.55% in the Oriental region.