The visit is the latest illustration of Morocco’s solidarity with Lebanon during its crisis.

Rabat – Morocco’s Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani has paid a visit to the Lebanese Ambassador to Morocco, Ziad Atallah, following the recent Beirut explosion.

The August 12 visit aimed to express Morocco’s condolences to the victims who died in the tragic blast and to wish a speedy recovery for the injured.

“I emphasized that the humanitarian initiative of … King [Mohammed VI] … to support the Lebanese people is the highest manifestation of the Moroccan people’s solidarity,” El Othmani wrote on social media following the visit.

The Lebanese ambassador expressed his “great gratitude” for the royal initiative of sending donations to Lebanon, the head of government added.

According to El Othmani, Atallah highlighted the value, size, and speed of arrival of the Moroccan donations to Lebanon, as well as the importance of Morocco’s military field hospital in Beirut.

“It will be important for the Lebanese people to overcome the effects of this crisis,” Atallah said, quoted by El Othmani.

Morocco’s solidarity

Morocco was among the first countries to deploy aid planes following the Beirut explosion on August 4. The country announced the King’s decision to send eight humanitarian aid planes two days after the incident.

In total, Morocco sent 18 aid planes to the Mediterranean country, surpassing the US, as well as several European, Asian, and Arab countries.

Morocco’s first shipment, on August 6, included 295 tons of basic foodstuffs, 10 tons of medical equipment, and 11 tons of special equipment for the fight against COVID-19. The food products included canned food, powdered milk, oil, and sugar.

The shipments received praise and gratitude from Lebanese officials, including the then Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Al Mawla Safir, and Lebanon’s ambassador to Morocco. Several Lebanese celebrities also thanked King Mohammed VI for the solidarity initiative.

In addition to the material aid, King Mohammed VI ordered the establishment of a military field hospital in Beirut.

The hospital began operating on August 10. It counts 150 professionals, including 45 doctors. The physicians include resuscitators, surgeons, traumatologists, otolaryngologists, ophthalmologists, neurosurgeons, and pediatricians.

The Beirut explosion left at least 220 people dead and 6,000 injured, with approximately 110 people still missing.