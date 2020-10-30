UAE to Open Consulate General in Morocco’s Laayoune Next Wednesday

Spread the love

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will inaugurate its consulate general in Laayoune, southern Morocco, on Wednesday, November 4, Le360 announced, citing a governmental source.

The same source confirmed that the Emirati Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will co-chair the inauguration ceremony with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita.

The UAE will become the first Arab country to establish a diplomatic representation in the southern provinces, affirming its support for Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced his country’s intention to open a consulate in Laayoune on October 27 during a phone call with King Mohammed VI.

During the call, the Moroccan King expressed satisfaction with the decision. He described the announcement as a historic act that reflects the UAE’s support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Experts expect the opening of the consulate will put an end to recent speculations about diplomatic tension between Morocco and the UAE.

Many also believe that the UAE’s decision could encourage other Arab countries to concretize their support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and open diplomatic representations in the country’s southern provinces.

The upcoming consular inauguration will further strengthen Morocco’s diplomatic momentum in Western Sahara and help assert the country’s legitimate sovereignty over the region.

So far, 15 countries have opened diplomatic representations in Laayoune and Dakhla, southern Morocco, including five in October alone.

The most recent inaugurations concern Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, and Zambia.

Meanwhile, Comoros, The Gambia, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, Sao Tome and Principe, the Central African Republic, Burundi, Djibouti, and Liberia opened consulates in late 2019 and early 2020.

In a recent statement, Minister Bourita promised that “this momentum will continue further,” hinting at future openings.