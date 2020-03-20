Morocco Informs Foreign Diplomatic Missions of COVID-19 Measures

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded members and staff of diplomatic missions that they must comply with all regulations in force under the state of emergency.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations in the country of the new measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the country enters a state of emergency.

The state of emergency, effective March 20 at 6 p.m. until further notice, comes in response to the growing COVID-19 epidemic as Morocco has confirmed 77 cases of the virus, including three deaths and two recoveries.

The ministry informed the diplomatic missions and international organizations that the measure will drastically restrict the movement of all people in the country.

The ministry advised members and staff of diplomatic missions and international organizations in Morocco to confine themselves inside their homes and to leave only to go to work, if necessary; to purchase essential goods in one’s neighborhood; or to receive medical care.

The heads of diplomatic missions, consular services, and international organizations should minimize the number of staff physically present at the workplace, the ministry added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded members and staff of diplomatic missions and international organizations that they must have “exceptional movement permits” to leave their residences and comply with all other regulations and general measures in force under the state of emergency.

All those inside Moroccan territory are required to comply with these mandatory measures under penalty of sanctions provided for in the Criminal Code.

Morocco’s public forces, police, Royal Gendarmerie, and military will enforce the COVID-19 measures firmly and responsibly against anyone in public spaces.