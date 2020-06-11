NARSA also allowed the reopening of driving schools and vehicle registration centers.

Rabat – The National Road Safety Agency (NARSA) presented its resumption plan on June 9 in Rabat. The plan includes the reopening of Technical Inspection Centers for cars on June 12.

In a statement to the press, the Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water, Abdelkader Amara revealed that his department has already prepared for the post-COVID-19 period, by implementing preventive measures such as the respect of social distancing and disinfection.

Preventive measures to accompany the resumption of activities also include the digitalization of appointment management.

Amara has also made visits to registration and technical inspection centers, to see the progress of NARSA’s preparations, and to collate information about the specifications of contracts signed with the networks and professional technical control bodies for the resumption of activity.

The Minister also declared that there are over 850,000 vehicles waiting for technical control and more than 250,000 citizens waiting for their driving licences and registration cards, also known in Morocco as the grey card.

Director of NARSA Benacer Boulaajoul considers the contribution of Moroccan citizens to the implementation of preventive measures a fundamental aspect of the success of the relaunch.

In order to establish social distancing, NARSA has created a web platform called “NARSA services” that allows citizens to take remote appointments before going to Technical Inspection of car registration centers.

Several other sectors in Morocco are seeing resumption action plans come into force as part of the nationwide economic recovery, that proceed the COVID-19 crisis.

The Moroccan National Office of Airports (ONDA) also revealed its action plan for the resumption of activity in Moroccan airports. The strategy aims to ensure the safety of passengers and personnels, and all airport staff and visitors.