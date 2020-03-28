One week ago, Morocco had only confirmed 96 cases of the coronavirus.

Susanna is an editor at Morocco World News.

Rabat – Morocco has confirmed 390 cases of the novel coronavirus and one new death as of this evening at 9 p.m.

So far, 25 people have died of COVID-19 in Morocco. At the same time, 11 people who once tested positive for the virus have since recovered.

The Ministry of Health’s figures showed 31 new cases since the latest update at 6 p.m.

Casablanca-Settat is the region with the most cases of the virus, at 117.

Three other regions with some of Morocco’s most populous cities also have comparatively high case counts. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra has 71 cases, Fez-Meknes has 66, and Marrakech-Safi has 70.

Six regions in Morocco have low case numbers. Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima has 25, the Oriental has 13, Beni Mellal-Khenifra has 10, Draa-Tafilalet has 6, Souss-Massa has 11, and Guelmim-Oued Noun has 1.

Morocco’s remaining two regions in the south, Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab and Laayoune-Sakia, have not recorded any cases of the coronavirus.

One week ago, on March 21, Morocco had only confirmed 96 cases of the coronavirus and three deaths.

Morocco recorded its first case of the coronavirus on March 2.

The country has taken a series of strict measures to curb the spread of the pandemic. Schools have been closed for two weeks, and the government has inaugurated some distance learning initiatives.

After at first banning large gatherings of people, the government implemented a state of health emergency on March 20.

Citizens must not leave their houses without either a special permit from their workplace or an “exceptional movement permit” signed by local officials. The exceptional movement permit authorizes people to leave their homes for emergencies or essential shopping within their neighborhoods.

Police have cracked down on violators of the state of emergency, arresting dozens of people across the country.